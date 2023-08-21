3 Pet Friendly Assisted Living Communities in Kansas City, Missouri

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. McClatchy newsrooms were not involved in the creation of this content.

You may have noticed that as you age, it gets a little harder to keep up with housework, meal preparation and personal care. Sometimes you also long for the companionship of a close community and the activities that keep you engaged and connected. Perhaps from time to time, you’ve even considered moving into an assisted living community.

But there’s a little problem. You have a pet. Your dog or cat is your constant companion, and you can’t even bear to think about living without your furry friend. Well, you don’t have to. Many assisted living communities are accepting animal companions these days. They realize that seniors receive many benefits from living with an animal, and they value the unconditional love pets and their humans have for each other.

Many of Kansas City’s assisted living communities have become pet friendly, so you’ll have access to the help you need and the amenities you want right in your own city. And you can bring your dog or cat with you. We’ve put together a list of three pet-friendly assisted living communities in Kansas City. As you read through it, you might just find a new home that is perfect for both you and your furry family member.

Senior Star at Wexford Place – Best Outdoor Spaces

Key Features:

Multiple outdoor spaces

Fitness center

Indoor heated pool

Senior Star at Wexford Place offers the best of both worlds for seniors who enjoy quiet relaxation outdoors and fun afternoons on the town. Conveniently located near shops and restaurants, this community practically encourages frequent outings. At the same time, seniors who appreciate leisurely walks or naps in the fresh air and sunshine can enjoy the outdoors in this community.

You and your pet can take full advantage of the community’s enclosed courtyards. These are beautifully landscaped and feature cozy seating areas. Each apartment also has its own walk-out patio or balcony for private enjoyment of the outdoors. Senior Star at Wexford Place features plenty of other amenities, too, including a fitness center, indoor heated pool and game room.

Caregivers work closely with residents and their families to develop customized care packages that meet seniors’ needs while promoting independence and meaningful connections. Additionally, reviewers rave about the caring staff, clean, luxuriously furnished common areas and spacious apartments.

The Gardens at Barry Road – Best Affordable Care Option

Key Features:

Not-for-profit management

Faith-based community

Full range of wellness services

The Gardens at Barry Road takes pride in being a nonprofit company and in making senior care more affordable for residents without sacrificing quality. This faith-based community focuses heavily on selfless service and connectedness between residents and staff members.

The community offers comprehensive wellness services that include regular health assessments, exercise programs and personalized care. But wellness at The Gardens at Barry Road extends well beyond the physical. The community strives to provide opportunities for residents to grow socially, spiritually, emotionally and intellectually.

Tucked into a quiet neighborhood, The Gardens at Barry Road is near to parks, stores and churches of various denominations. The community’s reviewers praise its caring staff, fun activities and spacious accommodations.

The Madison Senior Living – Best Amenities and Activities

Key Features:

18th & Vine Restaurant

Swimming pool

Full activities calendar

If you’re looking for top amenities and plenty of activities, look no further than The Madison Senior Living. The community offers many gathering places where residents can get together for activities and socialization. You can take a dip in the pool, cook up something delicious in the country demonstration kitchen or pursue your crafting talents in the crafting center. The 18th & Vine Restaurant provides a full menu all day with delicious choices that suit residents’ tastes and dietary needs. You might even take a doggie bag home to your pet.

Each day at The Madison Senior Living is packed with entertainment, outings, games and exercise sessions. Residents gather for movies, classes and parties, not to mention plenty of laughter. At the same time, of course, staff members handle personal care and housekeeping so that residents can focus on the fun. If on-site activities aren’t enough, residents can spend afternoons strolling in a nearby park, visiting an ice cream parlor or browsing a few shops.

The community’s reviewers appreciate all the amenities and activities, but they also praise the spacious accommodations, clean community spaces and friendly staff. The restaurant’s meals are also a big hit with reviewers.

The Bottom Line

You and your pet don’t have to be separated. You can move into one of Kansas City’s pet-friendly assisted living communities and receive the help you need and the socialization you want. And your pet is welcome to come along for the ride. So explore these three communities that are eager to welcome you and your furry friend.

