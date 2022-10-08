Three people were shot outside a high school football game Friday in Toledo, Ohio, and the condition of the victims are currently unknown, ABC affiliate WTVG reported.

The game was being played at Whitmer High School against Central Catholic.

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt released a statement following the incident.

"We are deeply saddened that a fun rivalry tonight was disrupted by an act of violence in the streets surrounding our event. What we know at this time is limited, and we will not speculate until further details are known. An event like this is every school district's worst nightmare, and we ask that you keep both Central and Whitmer in your thoughts as we attempt to figure out this atrocious act," Anstadt said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

3 people shot outside Ohio football game originally appeared on abcnews.go.com