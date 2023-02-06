3 people injured after falling through ice near Toronto Islands

Toronto police are urging people to stay off the ice on Lake Ontario after a group of people fell through into the water. (Michael Cole/CBC - image credit)

Three people are being treated by paramedics after falling through the ice on Lake Ontario near the Toronto Islands.

Police were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. on Monday with reports of people in the water screaming for help, according to Const. Laura Brabant.

She said police, fire officials and paramedics all attended the scene, where they found three adults all conscious and breathing.

According to police, two people were skating and fell through the ice. A third person then tried to help and also fell through.

Police have reiterated that people should stay off the ice.