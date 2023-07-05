3 people, including a minor, injured in an overnight shooting in Lexington

Three people were injured in a late-night shooting in Lexington, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened around midnight Wednesday morning on the 500 block of Stonehaven Drive, said Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. While officers were investigating, two men and one male minor showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the victims were shot on Stonehaven Drive, according to Anderson. All of their injuries were described as non-life-threatening. It was unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police were continuing to investigate the shooting Wednesday morning and had no suspect information available, Anderson said. Multiple homes and cars were also struck by gunfire.

