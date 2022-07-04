3 people dead in fiery northern Sask. ATV crash, 1 hospitalized

Dillon RCMP responded to a fiery collision in northern Saskatchewan that left three people dead and one person in hospital. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Three people involved in a fiery ATV collision in northern Saskatchewan late on Canada Day have died from the collision, Dillon RCMP say.

A 44-year-old woman, and two men — 21 and 24 — were declared dead at the scene by local paramedics. Their families have been notified of their death.

A fourth person involved, an adult woman, was transported to hospital in Île-à-la-Crosse for what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP said they received a call at 11:13 p.m. on Friday of a collision between two off-road vehicles on Highway 925 just outside of Dillon, Sask., which is about 200 kilometres north of Meadow Lake.

When officers arrived, both vehicles were on fire.

While the Dillon Fire Department was called to put out the fires, nurses from the Buffalo River Dene Nation Health Centre helped by providing first aid to those involved in the collision.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those impacted by this tragedy," said Staff Sgt. Shawn Carter with the Buffalo Narrows RCMP.

"This is a tragic event for our community. Thank you to the nurses from the Buffalo River Dene Nation Health Centre and the Dillon Fire Department for their assistance."

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating.