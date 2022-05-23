3 New Partner Attorneys Join Enjuris Legal Content Marketing Platform

Enjuris

TAMPA, Fla., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjuris, a top-ranked legal resource for accident victims, announced the addition of 3 premier partners:

MVP Accident Attorneys is the official law firm of the Los Angeles Galaxy. The firm focuses exclusively on personal injury cases and represents injury victims throughout California.

Nomberg Law Firm is a highly respected law firm based in Birmingham, Alabama, focusing on personal injury and Social Security disability claims. The lawyers at the Nomberg Law Firm have more than 150 years of combined experience.

Chappell, Smith & Arden is a prestigious South Carolina personal injury and workers’ compensation law firm with offices throughout South Carolina, including Aiken, Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Fort Mill, Greenville, Rock Hill and Sumter.

Enjuris has quickly garnered a reputation for providing current, credible legal information for accident victims and their families. In addition to attracting tens of thousands of readers to Enjuris.com every month, Enjuris’s content is regularly featured on leading websites, including HuffPost, NPR and U.S. News & World Report and cited in scholarly publications, including the NYU Review of Law & Social Change, Notre Dame Law Review and the forthcoming Oxford Handbook of Feminism and Law in the United States.

Premier partners regularly contribute state-specific blog posts and videos to Enjuris.com addressing various aspects of the personal injury, workers’ compensation and Social Security disability claims processes, as well as discussing relevant legal headlines. The 3 most recent partnerships allow Enjuris to further its overarching goal of providing useful and accurate information to as many accident victims and their families as possible.

“We’re proud to announce the addition of 3 new premier partners,” said Vice President of Operations Brice Northup. “The breadth of knowledge and diverse experiences offered by MVP Accident Attorneys, Nomberg Law Firm, and Chappell, Smith & Arden will continue to ensure that our readers have access to accurate and invaluable information to help support them on their road to recovery.”

Story continues

More information about Enjuris, including how qualified lawyers can get involved, can be found at Enjuris.com .

About Enjuris

Enjuris is a platform dedicated to helping people who are dealing with life-altering accidents and injuries . It supports students , families, caregivers and communities with resources, personal stories and a national directory of injury lawyers.

CONTACT: Ian Pisarcik Attorney & Executive Writer, Enjuris ian@seoadvantage.com



