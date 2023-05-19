3-year-old thrown from car running red light and pinned in deadly crash, TX cops say

A toddler died after a car landed on her during a crash in Texas, police said.

The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, May 18, when a driver ran a red light, according to a Facebook post by the Waco Police Department.

The driver was going east, went straight through a red light and hit two cars going north, police said.

An “unsecured 3-year-old girl” was thrown from the car and it “landed on top of her,” according to the post.

Bystanders helped lift the car off the child and “began life-saving measures,” police said.

She was treated at a local hospital and died as a result of her injuries, the post said. Her identity has not been released.

Officials said no one has been charged as of this time.

Waco is about 90 miles south of Fort Worth.

