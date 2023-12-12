3-year-old severely beaten by 12-year-old is fighting for his life, Indiana family says

A 3-year-old Indiana boy is fighting for his life after he was severely beaten, news outlets and family reported.

Noah Brown was happy and full of life, his grandmother, Candy King, told McClatchy News.

“On the go, he loves everyone. He will brighten up your day, that’s for sure,” she said.

But things changed Nov. 29.

Noah was left with a 12-year-old boy, who severely assaulted him, King said.

“(The 12-year-old) has anger issues and Noah started to cry,” she said. “(He) couldn’t handle it so he beat him with a belt and threw him towards the bed and his head hit the bed frame of the bunk bed.”

The boy then took Noah and rammed his head into a wall, King said. Noah got up to get away and went under the bed and collapsed.

The boy has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, personal weapons, and four counts of battery, WXIN reported.

Noah is being treated at a hospital, according to family members.

“He has had to be placed in life support and has had a part of his skull removed due to the intensity of his injuries,” Noah’s mom, Michelle Lane, said in an online petition.

“The doctor’s are removing the breathing tube and neck brace to see if he can breathe on his own all the way and they stopped the sedation medicine (cause) they want him to wake up fully,” King told McClatchy News.

King said she wants to share Noah’s story to try and prevent this from happening to others.

Noah’s mother created the online petition to try and get a law put in place that would require the age of babysitting in Indiana to be 16 years old.

McClatchy News reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Dec. 11 for further information but has not heard back.

