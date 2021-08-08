3-year-old dies after he disappears from boat on Tennessee lake, officials say

A 3-year-old died after he went missing and was found unresponsive in a Tennessee lake, officials say.

Two adults and two children were headed to Sequoyah Landing Marina, where they were camping on Friday night, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said, according to WSMV. The adults were preparing to anchor the boat when one of them realized the 3-year-old was missing.

They immediately started calling for the 3-year-old, and others in the area who heard their calls helped them look for the child, the TWRA said, according to WTVC.

First responders were called to Tellico Lake just after midnight, WTVC reports based on information from officials, and the 3-year-old was found unresponsive and without a lifejacket in five feet of water.

The child was given CPR and taken to a local hospital, where he later died, the TWRA said, according to WVLT.

Officials are still investigating the incident, and no other information had been released as of Sunday.

