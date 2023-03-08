3-year-old dead after rollover crash in Cass County; Highway Patrol investigating

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was investigating a crash near Harrisonville that left a 3-year-old dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 near Freedom Road involving a Ford Explorer SUV that had rolled over, said Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for MSHP.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon. Bell said there were six occupants in total, three adults and three juveniles.

The 3-year-old was not wearing a safety restraint at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. All other occupants were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, Bell said.

Parts of Highway 7 near the crash site were expected to remain closed for hours Tuesday evening as the Major Crash Team was searching for witnesses and reconstructing the scene to determine the events that led up to the crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was asking motorists to avoid the area, with northbound lanes on Highway 7 to be closed for an undetermined length of time, as traffic was being diverted at Kauffman Road.