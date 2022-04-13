3-year-old’s call to 911 ends with a Happy Meal delivered by police, Kansas cops say

Toddler Demi Rall recently managed to call 911 with her mom’s phone, and when someone with a “friendly voice” answered, she knew just what to do.

She ordered McDonald’s.

Soon after, her parents noticed who their 3-year-old had called.

“I called the dispatch, and I said, ‘Did you have a little girl call?’ and she started laughing so hard,” dad Dual Rall told KSN. “She said, ‘Yeah, she ordered McDonald’s.”

The dispatcher had already notified two Kansas law enforcement officers about the call, KSN reported, and they were ready to make Demi’s day.

Goodland officer Chalee Luther and Sherman County deputy Carol Porter bought a Happy Meal for the toddler and made a personal fast-food delivery, according to a Facebook post from the Goodland Police Department.

“I think the parents were a little more shocked than the kids were,” Luther told KSN.

In a Facebook post, mother Taylor Rall wanted to clarify that her daughter did not intentionally call 911 to order McDonald’s.

“She did not dial 9-1-1 for food. She triple clicked my home button and it dialed dispatch on its own,” she wrote. “She heard a friendly voice answer, and asked for McDonald’s because she plays restaurant often.

“She does know that 9-1-1 is for EMERGENCIES,” she continued. “She’s THREE years old. It was serious, she knows that, her brother knows that. It was cute, and the officers made her day.”

Goodland Police Department thanked both the officers and dispatcher Nichole Holub, who “did an amazing job not only speaking with the girl, but keeping her composure as well.”

“Law Enforcement work does have some great moments which needs to be celebrated,” the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said.

Goodland is in western Kansas, about 325 miles northwest of Wichita.

