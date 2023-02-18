3 NYC firefighters critically hurt in wind-swept house fire

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Three New York City firefighters were critically injured Friday in what the commissioner said was a “very close call” as wind-swept flames tore through a Staten Island duplex. They are alert and expected to survive, officials said.

Firefighters rescued a lieutenant from the second floor after he transmitted a mayday signal during a search for occupants in one of the homes, in the borough’s Arden Heights neighborhood, Chief of Department John Hodgens said.

A nozzle man involved in the rescue was hit in the head by falling plaster, dislodging his mask and forcing him to breathe in heavy smoke, Hodgens said.

Another firefighter jumped from a second-floor balcony after getting trapped by fire, Hodgens said.

All three firefighters were taken to Staten Island University Hospital, where they were listed in stable but critical condition.

Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said at a hospital news conference that the injured firefighters are awake, alert and even cracking jokes, but that they continue to be monitored and treated for a variety of injuries.

“I cannot emphasize enough that this was a very close call for the FDNY,” Kavanagh said. “We could have lost three members today.”

Nineteen other firefighters sustained minor injuries, Kavanagh said. No residents were hurt.

The blaze started around 1:30 p.m. in a space between additions in the back of each home and quickly spread to the attached buildings, Hodgens said.

Firefighters searching the homes were trapped when heavy winds broke through the windows, which intensified the fire and blew flames toward them, Hodgens said.

Bystander video showed heavy flames and thick. black smoke coming from the home. One of the extensions collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze. The fire was under control by around 2:46 p.m. The cause is under investigation, Hodgens said.

“With the amount of fire upon arrival and the wind condition, it was a difficult fire,” Hodgens said. “It was a difficult fire that required us to really work very hard.”

The president of the firefighters union said the closest firehouse was closed Friday because of scheduled firefighter medical exams, possibly delaying the fire department’s response.

Another engine company was involved in an accident on the way to the scene, Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro said.

“Had Engine 167 not been closed, more firefighters would have arrived faster and put water on the fire that much quicker, resulting in less damage and possibly sparing some firefighters injuries,” Ansbro said.

Latest Stories

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • Rep. George Santos barricaded himself in his district office as angry constituents stood outside demanding his resignation: reports

    Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.

  • Kill order for New Mexico feral cows issued by US officials

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A helicopter with a shooter will fly over a portion of the vast Gila Wilderness in southwestern New Mexico next week, searching for feral cows to kill. U.S. Forest Service managers approved the plan Thursday to protect sensitive spots in the nation's first designated wilderness area. The move sets the stage for legal challenges over how to handle unbranded livestock and other stray cows as drought deepens in the West. The Gila National Forest issued the decision amid pre

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Hunter Biden's art dealer to House Republicans: Ask president's son about painting sales

    Hunter Biden's artwork prices, as well as who purchased his paintings, are focuses of a House GOP investigation into President Joe Biden's family.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • A top Russian military official is dead after falling out of a 16th-floor window, the latest in a string of untimely deaths

    Marina Yankina, the head of the financial support department for the Russian Defense Ministry's Western Military District, was found dead Wednesday.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Don Lemon Apologizes After ‘Completely Offensive’ Remarks Irk His Female Colleagues

    CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti

  • 'Panic throughout the city': Possible meteorite rocks Texas region as officials investigate

    Officials are investigating after a meteorite may have landed in south Texas, with residents reporting a loud explosion and their homes shaking.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • Colder-than-usual temperatures expected across B.C. next week: Environment Canada

    Most of British Columbia can expect colder-than-usual temperatures throughout the next week as a mass of cold air moves across the province. The unseasonably chilly air will begin moving into the northern half of the province on Monday and make its way south over the course of the week, Environment Canada said Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be 5-15 C below average and "to linger during the extended cold period," Environment Canada said in a statement. The cold is expected to intensify th

  • Ukrainian troops repel Russian attacks near Bakhmut

    STORY: “They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up,” said Taras Dzioba, 80th Air Assault Brigade press officer.Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • Toronto's Pearson Airport preparing for winter storm

    'It's a lot of careful watching of the forecast,' says Greater Toronto Airports Authority spokesperson Tori Gass, as Pearson Airport prepares for a coming winter storm. She advises travellers to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to put all essentials in carry-on luggage.