3 new COVID cases in Singapore, 2 imported

A general view of the Changi Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Singapore on 12 October, 2020. (PHOTO: Reuters)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday (26 October) noon, taking its total case count to 57,973.

“As of (noon), the MOH has preliminarily confirmed one new case of locally transmitted COVID-19 infection. Based on our investigations so far, the case resides in a dormitory and there are no new cases in the community,” said the ministry.

The remaining two cases are imported.

More details will be provided later at night, said the MOH.

This story will be updated later.

99% of total cases have recovered; none in ICU

With 14 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 57,858 cases – or 99.8 per cent of the total – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the 51 hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

A total of 33 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 28 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice to appoint tribunal to probe DPPs for alleged misconduct

Man who died in PMD-related fire left toilet to save dogs in living room

Jeremy Fernando saga: NUS considered alleged victims' mental health before making police report – Tommy Koh