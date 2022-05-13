3 motorcyclists killed in wrong-way crash in Arkansas

·1 min read

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 in western Arkansas collided with a group of motorcyclists, killing three people from Louisiana and injuring six others, according to Arkansas State Police.

Patricia Lemar, 44, of Slidell, Louisiana; Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, of Slidell; and Malinda Shano, 50 of Terrytown, Louisiana, died in the crash near Mulberry on Thursday, according to a preliminary report from police.

The injured were hospitalized in undisclosed condition, according to the report.

A group of motorcyclists were westbound on the interstate about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Little Rock when they collided with an eastbound pickup in the westbound lanes.

The truck was driven by Ivan Santos of Norman, Oklahoma, who, along with a passenger in the vehicle, was among the injured, according to the report.

The report does not state whether Santos was cited. Jail records do not show Santos to be in custody and court records show no charges filed against him.

___

The name of Shano’s hometown has been corrected to Terrytown, instead of Terryton.

