3 missing tubers found safe after 7-hour search

A Cormorant helicopter like this one located the missing people. (Cpl. Darcy Lefebvre/RCAF - image credit)
Three people reported missing east of Kejimkujik National Park on Saturday were located by a Cormorant helicopter around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to Cpl. Chris Marshall of the RCMP, the people, who were unfamiliar with the area, set off to tube down the Pleasant River near New Elm Road, a remote area about 30 minutes west of Bridgewater, N.S.

When they failed to meet up with a group waiting to pick them up near Molega Lake, a report was made to the RCMP at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Marshall said RCMP from Lunenburg District and Queens District were mobilized, along with a number of local fire departments and local ground search and rescue teams.

A Cormorant helicopter was also dispatched by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

The helicopter located the trio after a seven-hour-search, though Marshall was unable to provide the exact location where they were found.

"Everybody was uninjured, just a bit shaken up, but nothing too significant," he said, "and our members drove them all home, and that was kind of the end of it."

