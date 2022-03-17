3 million bottles of gummies recalled. They might put your eye out (injured one already)

Immune support settlements should help prevent sickness, not cause injury. That’s why Reckitt recalled 3.74 million bottles of Airborne Gummies Wednesday.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Commission recall alert: “When opened for the first time, pressure build up in the bottle can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury hazard.”

That might seem unlikely, but Reckitt knows of “70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention.”

The lot numbers and expiration dates of the 33 lots of 75-count bottles and 48 lots of 63-count bottles recalled are listed in the recall alert and can be found on the bottom of the bottles. They were sold at Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Kroger, BJ’s Wholesale Club, the Amazon.com website and other retailers in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

Airborne Gummies in 63-count and 75-count bottles

If you have an unopened bottle from a recalled lot, don’t open it. Contact Reckitt for a postage-paid label that will allow you to return the bottle for free and receive a full refund.

If you have an opened bottle from a recalled lot, continue using it. The hazard is only on initial opening.

You can reach Reckitt at 888-266-8003, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Illuminated mirrors recalled after fires and bulbs melted, smoked, sparked, burst

A child’s purse sold by Nordstrom just got recalled for having too much lead