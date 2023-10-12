3 Men Could Face Assault Charges Following Death of Patriots Fan Who Was Punched in Stands

Dale Mooney, 53, died after an altercation at a New England Patriots game in September

Three men could face assault charges following the death of a New England Patriots fan who collapsed following an altercation during a September game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Foxborough Police Department has applied for criminal complaints to charge three men with assault and battery as well as disorderly conduct, they said in a press statement on Thursday. Police did not name the men because they have not been formally charged with a crime. The determination of whether they will be charged will be made at a probable cause hearing in the next several weeks.

The announcement comes after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage of the incident, which showed 53-year-old Dale Mooney collapsing following a scuffle with at least one man who appears to punch him, according to video shared by 7 News WHDH at the time.



A GoFundMe set up for Mooney and his family said he died "from an unexpected incident" at the game. He was a "hardworking family man" and a "proud father" who was "constantly laughing and creating moments" with his family members, the fundraiser said.

Following his death, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said a preliminary autopsy did not show any signs of “traumatic injury” and instead showed health issues, PEOPLE reported at the time.

However, Foxborough police allege there is “currently available evidence” that would support “submitting applications for criminal complaint,” Thursday's statement says. The final cause and manner of Mooney’s death remains undetermined and is still under investigation.



