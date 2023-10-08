3 Mean Girls Reunite to Film Top Secret (Super Bowl?) Commercial

Get in, losers.

Mean Girls cast members Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunited on Friday to reprise their respective characters Cady Heron, Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners, for a supposed Pepsi commercial, according to TMZ. The only member of The Plastics absent from the shoot was Regina George (Rachel McAdams). She must have forgotten to wear pink!

Some speculate that the ad-spot is for the Super Bowl, which kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. and airs on CBS. And though it hasn’t been confirmed, if the commercial is indeed for Pepsi it wouldn’t be the first time the company called upon a Mean Girl to advertise its beverage. In December 2022, Lohan donned a Christmas outfit reminiscent of her character’s “Jingle Bell Rock” costume to try to make “Pilk” happen — Pepsi combined with milk.

The most recent shoot comes just days after Paramount Pictures celebrated Oct. 3 — the date referenced in the widely meme-ified, infamous conversation between Cady and her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) in the film — by sharing the entire movie in small segments on TikTok. (The videos have since been removed.)

The 2004 comedy will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year and its popularity rages on, fueled by a Broadway musical adaptation and a soon-to-be released movie based on said musical starring Sex Lives of College Girls’ Reneé Rapp as Regina. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, who respectively played math teacher Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall in the original film, will reprise those roles for the upcoming movie musical.

Mean Girls is currently streaming for free on YouTube (with ads) and on Paramount+.

