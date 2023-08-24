3 mayors demand Tarrant Appraisal District fire its chief over ‘outrageous’ scandals

The mayors of Southlake, Keller and Colleyville issued a scathing letter Thursday calling for the Tarrant Appraisal District to fire the chief appraiser after the Star-Telegram reported a senior manager saying he supported lying to the public about agency problems.

The letter comes on the heels of Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare also calling for a “change in leadership” earlier this week.

TAD’s head of Information Systems, Cal Wood, was suspended Monday after a Star-Telegram inquiry into a recording of Wood telling coworkers he supported creating a “false narrative” for the media about TAD’s website issues. TAD launched a website that wasn’t operational until weeks into the 30-day window property owners have to file appraisal protests.

In their letter Thursday, the trio of mayors call the latest scandal “outrageous and a breach of the public’s trust.”

“Taxpayers have lost trust in the Tarrant Appraisal District, and it’s time for the TAD Board of Directors to appoint a new Chief Appraiser.” They say their cities will seek a vote of no confidence in Chief Appraiser Jeff Law, and encourage other taxing entities in the county to do the same.

“Sadly, this scandal is just another headline that Tarrant County taxpayers have come to expect over the last two years at the Tarrant Appraisal District,” wrote Southlake Mayor John Huffman, Keller Mayor Armin Mizani and Colleyville Mayor Bobby Lindamood.

“As Mayors of the cities of Keller, Southlake, and Colleyville, we refuse to sit complacent while the Tarrant Appraisal District tries to justify yet another scandal.”

They call on TAD’s board of directors to “hear the call of the entities and taxpayers whom they are sworn to represent. Enough is enough.”

The mayors posted their letter on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The county’s taxing entities elect members to the five-person TAD board. All five members are up for election this fall.

The Star-Telegram has reported on numerous controversies at the agency this year, including the resignation of a TAD employee after the newspaper inquired into her potentially violating the agency’s conflict of interest policy.

TAD board chair Kathryn Wilemon was recalled after a vote by the Keller City Council, which cited several high-profile controversies. Tarrant County and the city of Keller threatened to sue TAD for its handling of the board vacancy. The situation inspired Rep. Charlie Geren to file a bill that would abolish TAD and put its functions under the control of the state comptroller.

TAD violated Texas tax code by failing to provide property owners with an automated market review tool on its website. Law, the chief appraiser, was issued a letter of repair.

