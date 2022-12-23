3 Long Island Teens Killed in Car Crash: 'Speechless'

Police say unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly crash

CBS New York/Youtube Scene of the crash

Three Long Island teens died Wednesday night after their car crashed into a wooded area in Holtsville, New York.

Cem Gunes, a 16 year old, and two passengers — 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Kromhout Auditore of Mastic — were pronounced dead at the scene following the Wednesday night crash, according to Suffolk County Police.

Police say witnesses saw the car Gunes was driving — his mother's car — overturn multiple times during the crash, which reportedly took place around 9:43 p.m.

Gunes — who was driving with a learner's permit — and another passenger were ejected from the 2009 Infiniti G37 during the crash, with authorities sharing that it was unlikely they wore seatbelts during the drive.

As NBC New York reports, New York State law requires a junior licensed driver to ride with no more than one passenger under 21 years old unless they're driving with a guardian or instructor in the car. The vehicle will be impounded for a safety check.

Beltramini and Auditore, who were both enrolled in the William Floyd School District, were set to graduate in January and June, respectively. Beltramini attended Floyd Academy, while Auditore attended William Floyd High School.

"We have reached out to both families to offer support that they need through this difficult time," the school shared in a statement. "Grief and crisis counselors are available for Floyd Academy and William Floyd High School students or any student across the district who has been affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and families at this time."

William Floyd student Ronnie Hurtado told CBS News that "the mood just switched immediately" at school, and that "it was obviously heartbreaking for everyone to hear" the news.

Gunes' girlfriend Adriana Barrington told local station News 12 that she and family visited the crash site to collect what they could find of his belongings — such as a notebook, a shoe, and school work. "Speechless," Barrington said. "I was supposed to spend all of Christmas break with him and now he's just, he's gone."

Jameek Collier, a friend of Beltramini's, also told the station that the girl would be remembered for her heart. "Taylor was a good person," Collier said. "It's just hurtful to see that she died at a young age, especially in a car crash. It's sad."

Authorities are now investigating the crash, per Suffolk County Police.