3-Legged Dog Gets Adopted by Vet Who Saved His Life: 'He's the Perfect Fit'

A dog in Colorado who had his leg amputated due to a severe injury has found a forever home with the human who save his life.

Jim the Chihuahua mix was adopted by Dr. Sue Lynch, a chief veterinarian at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, after recovering from a fractured pelvis, according to a blog post by the organization.

Rescuers who brought the pup to the animal shelter believed he had been hit by a car and left on the side of the highway.

"From the minute I saw him, with a pelvic fracture and so sad, I just couldn't believe how sweet he was despite all his injuries and pain," Lynch said.

Jim underwent surgery at Colorado Canine Orthopedics for his pelvis, but Lynch later discovered extensive nerve damage in the pooch's right leg that required amputation in order to relieve the pain.

As Jim recovered from the procedure, his bond with Lynch grew.

Lynch initially took Jim home as a foster pet, but permanently adopted him after her family fell in love with his spirit.

"It was done after that. My daughter was in love. My husband was in love," Lynch told KRDO. "I couldn't bring him back knowing I wouldn't know what his future was going to be."

Jim now shares a home with Elvita, another dog that Lynch had previously treated and rescued, according to the outlet.

"He has an amazing temperament and he just follows me around all day," Lynch said of her new canine companion in a HSPPR blog. "I love him so much. My family loves him too!"

"It's like nothing happened; he runs and jumps and plays with Elvita, my other dog," she added. "He's the perfect fit for our family!"