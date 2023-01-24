3 killed in shooting in Yakima, Washington; gunman at large

An unknown gunman is at large after he allegedly shot and killed three people at a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Yakima, Washington, early Tuesday, authorities said.

After the shooting at the Circle K around 3:30 a.m. local time, the gunman went across the street to an ampm convenience store where he allegedly shot into a car and then stole it, Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray told reporters.

It is possible the gunman shot the person in the car as he stole it, the chief said. If so, the driver would be the fourth shooting victim.

Murray called it an apparent random attack. The gunman "just walked in and started shooting," he said.

The motive is not known, he said.

The suspect fled in a car believed to be a gray or silver Chrysler 200, the chief said.

Police have released this image of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

