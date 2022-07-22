4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Iowa state park, police say

Four people were found dead Friday morning at a state park in eastern Iowa, police said, including the suspected gunman.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., said Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, in a statement.

Officers responding found three people dead at the scene, Krapfl said. He did not release their identities.

Officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin.

Sherwin "was known to be armed," said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

The three victims were related and investigators don't believe the suspected gunman had any prior relationship with them, Mortvedt said, according to the Associated Press.

Iowa allows people with permits to carry firearms virtually anywhere in the state. Officials did not say if Sherwin had a permit.

The campground was evacuated after the shooting. A children's summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pick-up site for campers. Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said there is no longer a threat to the public.

Mortvedt told the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the early morning call to law enforcement was that there were three people dead "inside a tent."

When police arrived they confirmed the deaths and began canvassing the area and asking people to leave.

"It became apparent that there was one individual missing from a camp site, not the same camp site but within the campground," Mortvedt said. Law enforcement then began searching the park for that missing person.

At that point, law enforcement did not know why he was missing or whether he was a victim or a suspect.

Story continues

"Ultimately, a body of a male was discovered, some distance from the camp site but yet in the state park, in the timber," Mortvedt said. The person, whom officials later determined was Sherwin, had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said:

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

One of Iowa's gems for its accessibility, the Maquoketa Caves State Park has 13 caves.

The large, 1,100-foot Dancehall Cave is the longest wild cave open to the public in Iowa and easy to walk.

Maquoketa Caves State Park is located at 9688 Caves Road, about 10 miles northwest of Maquoketa in Jackson County. It's about 180 miles east of Des Moines.

The park would remain closed at least through Friday and perhaps through the weekend as the investigation continues, Mortvedt said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Maquoketa Caves shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman in Iowa