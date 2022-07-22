4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Iowa state park, police say

Des Moines Register staff and wire reports
·3 min read

Four people were found dead Friday morning at a state park in eastern Iowa, police said, including the suspected gunman.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., said Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, in a statement.

Officers responding found three people dead at the scene, Krapfl said. He did not release their identities.

Officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin.

Sherwin "was known to be armed," said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

The three victims were related and investigators don't believe the suspected gunman had any prior relationship with them, Mortvedt said, according to the Associated Press.

Iowa allows people with permits to carry firearms virtually anywhere in the state. Officials did not say if Sherwin had a permit.

The campground was evacuated after the shooting. A children's summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pick-up site for campers. Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said there is no longer a threat to the public.

Mortvedt told the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the early morning call to law enforcement was that there were three people dead "inside a tent."

When police arrived they confirmed the deaths and began canvassing the area and asking people to leave.

"It became apparent that there was one individual missing from a camp site, not the same camp site but within the campground," Mortvedt said. Law enforcement then began searching the park for that missing person.

At that point, law enforcement did not know why he was missing or whether he was a victim or a suspect.

"Ultimately, a body of a male was discovered, some distance from the camp site but yet in the state park, in the timber," Mortvedt said. The person, whom officials later determined was Sherwin, had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said:

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

One of Iowa's gems for its accessibility, the Maquoketa Caves State Park has 13 caves.

The large, 1,100-foot Dancehall Cave is the longest wild cave open to the public in Iowa and easy to walk.

Maquoketa Caves State Park is located at 9688 Caves Road, about 10 miles northwest of Maquoketa in Jackson County. It's about 180 miles east of Des Moines.

The park would remain closed at least through Friday and perhaps through the weekend as the investigation continues, Mortvedt said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Maquoketa Caves shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman in Iowa

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Catawba County ambulance stolen and involved in a state trooper pursuit

    Catawba County ambulance stolen and involved in a state trooper pursuit

  • Sunak to set out plans to cut NHS backlog in campaign speech

    The Tory leadership hopeful will make the speech in Grantham, birthplace of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc