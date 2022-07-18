3 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Indiana mall, authorities say; armed civilian killed suspected shooter

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead and two others are injured Sunday after a man with a rifle opened fire inside a Indiana shopping mall and an armed civilian shot him, authorities said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, said Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison at a news conference. Ison added that an armed civilian killed the suspected gunman.

"It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting," Ison said. Police believe an armed bystander "observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter."

The shooting happened in the Greenwood Park Mall's food court around the mall's 6 p.m. closing time; the first emergency calls were received at 6:05 p.m. The mall, located about 10 miles south of Indianapolis, has more than 130 indoor and outdoor restaurants and shops.

ATF agents arrive on the scene after a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Greenwood Park Mall.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

Chris Roy, assistant manager of the mall's Van’s shoe store, was working Sunday when he saw people running through the hallway, away from the food court, just before closing.

“So, I jumped over the counter, locked the door, gathered my associates and other managers at the back door,” said Roy, 30. "We just instructed everybody to keep quiet."

Contributing: Alexandria Burris, IndyStar

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Greenwood Park Mall shooting: 3 dead and 2 injured; suspect killed