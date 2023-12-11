3 Killed, 2 Injured in Car Crash on Florida Bridge

The suspect allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle and crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan, resulting in the death of 3 people, on Dec. 6

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Leosvany Arias Roman

A 22-year-old driving a stolen car allegedly crashed into two sheriff’s office vehicles as well as another vehicle in Florida on Dec. 6, killing three people and injuring two others, police say.

The 22-year-old suspect was identified as Leosvany Arias Roman, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) stated in a press release. Around 10:20 p.m. local time on Dec. 6, Roman was driving a Mustang that had been reported stolen by the Tampa Police Department, and two HCSO deputies attempted to arrest him when he parked the vehicle.

Roman instead crashed the Mustang into the two sheriff’s department vehicles and fled, according to authorities.

“This criminal had no regard for human life. Our deputies, facing danger, had to jump out of the way of a man they feared would run them over to get away,” HCSO Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the department's statement on the incident. “The additional charges he faces will ensure the only road he's ever on again is the one that leads straight to jail.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) explained that when Roman fled after officers attempted to arrest him, he collided with a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle on the highway. Afterward, FHP said he collided with a Dodge Caravan minivan that had four occupants inside.

The Caravan was carrying three passengers from Ohio, and the driver was local, state troopers said. The FHP noted that the driver worked for Uber, but could not confirm that he was on duty at the time of the crash.

The 33-year-old driver and a 52-year-old man from Columbiana, Ohio, died as a result of fatal injuries from the crash, according to the FHP. The other two passengers, a 51-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old man, were transported to the hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Police noted that the 51-year-old woman died due to injuries from the crash after being transported to the hospital on the same evening that the incident occurred.

Story continues

The 27-year-old Florida Highway Patrol officer that Roman collided with was treated for minor injuries, according to authorities.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Roman is facing charges of felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing and eluding involving death, driving while license suspended involving death and battery on a law enforcement officer, FHP stated.

It's not immediately clear if Ramos has entered a plea or retained an attorney.

The investigation into the multiple collisions is ongoing.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.