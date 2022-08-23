3 Service Jobs Most Americans Don’t Tip Regularly

sarymsakov / iStock.com

Most people habitually tip their waiters and waitresses, but what about their bartenders and Uber drivers? A lot of Americans working in the service industry aren’t getting tipped regularly or just aren’t getting tipped enough. With the federal minimum wage still sitting at a very low $7.25, the right tips can make or break someone’s budget.

A recent GOBankingRates survey asked which service workers people regularly tipped. We found that there are three service jobs that tend to be looked over when the cash comes out. Keep reading to find out which service workers need to be tipped more often — especially when traveling.

3. Housekeeping

Who doesn’t love a nice long stay in a hotel? There’s no laundry to do and no dishes to clean. It’s almost magical when you return to your room to find the sheets changed and fresh towels already hanging in the bathroom without you having to even lift a finger. We may not see them around often, but housekeeping staff work hard to keep their hotels clean. And maybe it’s because people don’t always see these workers that they forget to tip them.

According to our survey results, only 36% of people tip their hotel housekeepers before checking out. When you’re planning your next getaway, set aside some cash for the people taking care of your room while you’re out snorkeling and sitting poolside. The American Hotel & Lodging Association suggests leaving $1-$5 per day for the housekeeping staff. And if you’ve had an especially attentive and helpful housekeeper, you can even leave them a little thank you note along with the tip.

2. Valet Drivers

Valeting a car can be an expensive addition to a night out, but it’s usually worth it when parking is limited. And since you’re already paying to park your car, you probably aren’t thinking about tipping your driver. But think about it. This valet driver is responsible for your car so that you don’t have to be. And instead of a long walk through a parking lot at the end of the night, locking and unlocking your car until you can find it, the valet will bring it right back to where you dropped it off. When you consider the alternative, you’d think that valet workers would be tipped consistently for the care they put into driving and parking other people’s cars. Our survey revealed the exact opposite.

The survey results showed that just 36% of Americans tip their valet drivers, while the other 64% take their keys and drive off without a second thought. Before putting pedal to the metal, don’t forget to show your appreciation with a tip. USA Today recommends tipping between $2-$5 every time a valet returns your car.

1. Bellhops

You’ve been carrying your luggage on your back and shoulders since leaving the airport, and you’d give anything to snap your fingers and have it all transport to your hotel room. It won’t happen that fast, but a bellhop will make it happen for you. They’ll even load your luggage onto their cart and make sure it all gets to the right place.

Unfortunately, the service workers that are tipped the least are bellhops, with only 30% of Americans regularly tipping them. Most people won’t use a bellhop for a short trip; you won’t need an entire cart to bring a couple of duffle bags up to your room. But when you do need a bellhop, you’ll be more than happy to have their help. USA Today suggests tipping your bellhop $1 for each bag they help you with.

