Three Ivy League school campuses issued evacuations Sunday afternoon after receiving bomb threats.

The incidents at Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities came two days after a similar threat took place at Yale University Friday.

PHOTO: Low Memorial Library, Columbia University (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

The New York Police Department was called to Columbia's campus around 2:30 p.m. and students and visitors were told to avoid the area, the school said on Twitter. About two hours later, the school announced that the threats "were deemed not credible by the NYPD and the campus buildings have been cleared for reoccupancy."

Cornell University officials said a security perimeter was put into place around 4:10 p.m. as officers investigated the threats.

Brown University's officials said in a statement that officers were called in after a bomb threat was made over the phone.

"After receiving a bomb threat by phone, Brown University's Department of Public Safety evacuated several buildings near the university's college green. Officers are on site actively investigating with local law enforcement," the school said in a statement.

PHOTO: Pedestrians walk down a path on the Yale University campus in New Haven, Connecticut, June 12, 2015. (Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE)

Police closed down Yale's campus and some local businesses for over four hours before they gave an all clear, ABC affiliate WTNH reported.

On Sunday evening, police officers were still investigating the threats at Cornell and Brown. No devices have been found either school and investigators have not made any arrests.

ABC News' Jason Volack and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

3 Ivy League universities issue evacuations after receiving bomb threats originally appeared on abcnews.go.com