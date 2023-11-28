3 injured in crash Monday as Overland Park police pursued shoplifting suspects

A police pursuit of shoplifting suspects in Overland Park ended with a crash that injured three people, including a bystander, on Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a felony theft in progress in the 7900 block of West 160th Street, said Officer John Lacy, a department spokesman. Three women were inside a vehicle associated with the theft as police arrived and attempted to make the car stop.

The vehicle made contact with a patrol car, Lacy said, and its driver fled north on U.S. Highway 69 from 159th Street. The police pursuit went along the highway until the vehicle exited at Blue Valley Parkway.

At the intersection with West 119th Street, the vehicle being pursued blew through a red light, Lacy said, and struck a westbound vehicle on its side.

Two of the women in the suspect vehicle were taken to the hospital in serious condition, Lacy said. The bystander was also taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A third theft suspect was taken into police custody for questioning on Monday evening, Lacy said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. Those with information were asked to call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.