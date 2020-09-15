3 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Three people have been injured, two seriously, in a crash involving five vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Monday, firefighters say.

The crash happened on the 401 near Dixie Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 5:40 p.m.

According to Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services, firefighters had to pull three people out of their cars after they became trapped. One car appeared to be crushed.

Peel paramedics took the two seriously injured people to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto.

The third person, whose injuries were considered minor, was taken to a local hospital.

As of 9 p.m., Highway 401 eastbound collector lanes at Dixie Road were still closed as officers with the Ontario Provincial Police highway safety division investigate.

Highway 410's southbound on-ramp to Highway 401 eastbound and Highway 403's eastbound on-ramp to Highway 401 eastbound were closed as well.

Ontario Provincial Police say there's no word yet on when the roads will reopen.