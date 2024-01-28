This 3-Ingredient Strawberry Dessert Is Going Viral On TikTok, And It's The Easiest Thing I've Made In A While

If there's one thing I've learned from scrolling on FoodTok, it's that easy frozen desserts have an unbelievable hold on all of us. Who can forget the date bark or frozen yogurt bars that took over everyone's (read: my) For You page last year? Well, it seems my new 2024 hyperfixation frozen dessert has entered the chat: strawberry, peanut butter, and chocolate bark.

As made by @faithsfresh, this simple bark only uses three main ingredients: fresh strawberries, creamy peanut butter, and dark chocolate (pretty straightforward, as the name suggests!). There's also the optional addition of olive oil and flaky salt. Everything then gets layered onto a sheet of wax paper, frozen until solid, and then cut into classic "bark" shapes. Since posting it at the end of December, Faith's video has garnered almost 14 million views on TikTok and resulted in tons of recreations. You can watch the full video below.

@faithsfresh / Via tiktok.com

Because I'm no stranger to making easy viral desserts, I knew I had to give this one a shot. Here's everything I grabbed to recreate it:

There was no exact recipe for this, so here are the (rough) measurements I came up with: • 15–16 strawberries (~400 grams) • 1 cup natural creamy peanut butter (~250 grams) • 2 bars of dark chocolate (~200 grams) •optional: 1 tablespoon coconut oil • optional: flaky sea salt to top You'll notice that I added coconut oil while melting my chocolate as opposed to olive oil. Honestly, olive oil is a great option and the only reason I swapped these was purely a preference for a more neutral flavor. If you do choose to go the olive oil route, I'd recommend extra virgin olive oil (i.e. a finishing oil) as opposed to the stuff you'd normally cook with. Also, if you don't have any oil whatsoever, don't sweat it! It definitely gives the melted chocolate a nice, smooth consistency that's great for freezing, but it's not 100% necessary. Claudia Santos

STEP #1: Hull your strawberries and cut them length-wise into 1/4-inch slices along the wider side of the strawberry (basically, cut them in a way that results in the largest surface area per slice).

You can also totally just remove the stem without slicing the top if you want something "heart-shaped" (TBH, this would make it adorable for Valentine's Day), and I did do this for some of them. But for the most part, I just sliced the stem off to create a flat top. Claudia Santos

STEP #2: Lay your strawberries out on a sheet of parchment or wax paper, alternating between the flat and pointed sides so you have as little gapping as possible.

Claudia Santos

STEP #3: This is completely optional, but since I had a bunch of small scraps, I used some of them to fill in any larger gaps. Then I ate the rest because we all deserve a little chef snack while we cook.

Strawberries vary in shapes and sizes, so there will be gaps and it won't be perfect, but that's okay! Perfection in cooking is overrated (also saying this as a reminder to myself). Claudia Santos

STEP #4: Spread the peanut butter onto the sliced strawberries in an even layer. My peanut butter was new, and since I hadn’t refrigerated it yet, it was really easy to spread. If yours is refrigerated, you may need to melt it by popping it in the microwave for 20–30 second bursts or heating it over a double-boiler.

Story continues

Also, invest in an offset spatula if you haven't already. They're pretty cheap and make things like this 10 times easier. Claudia Santos

STEP #5: Throw the whole thing in your freezer for about 15 minutes just to firm up the peanut butter a bit. We're not looking for it to totally freeze at this point, but just want to prevent the peanut butter and chocolate from mixing together.

And, no, I don't usually just have an entirely empty freezer drawer. This took a lot of planning and organizing (i.e. cramming every single frozen item into the other two drawers). Claudia Santos

STEP #6: While the peanut butter layer firms up, roughly chop and melt the chocolate with the coconut oil (if using). Similar to the peanut butter, you can do this in 20-second bursts in the microwave or over a double boiler. I have an extremely small kitchen and don't own a microwave, so I opted to double boil.

If you've never melted anything over a double boiler, all you have to do is fill a pot with about two inches of water, bring it to a boil, and then reduce it to a simmer. Once simmering, place a heat-proof bowl over the pot (make sure it doesn't touch the water) and add whatever it is that you're melting, stirring it every so often until melted. Claudia Santos

STEP #7: Once your chocolate is melted, spread it over the peanut butter layer. Since the peanut butter will be cold, your chocolate will begin hardening almost immediately so work quickly to spread it into an even layer!

Claudia Santos

STEP #8: Finish with a little flaky salt before the chocolate hardens (again, this is optional) and throw the whole thing in the freezer until completely frozen. This will take one to two hours, but ideally leave it in overnight.

Claudia Santos

Then cut it into irregular shapes (there's really no strategy here, just go for it) and enjoy your frozen treat!

Claudia Santos

This was so, so simple to make — truly anyone could do it. And the result is a delicious snack that's like a PB&J meets a chocolate-covered strawberry. I was actually skeptical about the peanut butter in this at first, but actually really enjoyed how it tasted with the strawberries. And, of course, you can't go wrong with peanut butter and chocolate. This gets a solid 8.5/10 from me, but there are a few things I'd do differently next time.

First off, I originally only froze this for 30 minutes because I'm impatient and was losing light (woo, January!). The chocolate was definitely frozen, but the peanut butter was far from it, which made it super messy to cut into. So do as I say and not as I do and freeze overnight for the best results.

Also, the flaky salt was maybe not necessary, especially if you use salted peanut butter. I love a sweet-salty combo but it kind of drew out moisture from the chocolate in the freezer, resulting in these little droplets of water on top.

Speaking of chocolate, I might also opt for a less dark chocolate next time, maybe a semi-sweet one that would work better with the peanut butter. But that's just my personal preference!

But we're not stopping there. When I originally opened Faith's video and went to the comment section, there was an overwhelming amount of people suggesting more fruit/spread combos. The most commented fruit? Bananas.

Well, ask and you shall receive because I also made a banana cookie butter version. The ingredients and method are similar, with just a few tweaks.

Here's everything you'll need: • 3 large bananas (~540 grams unpeeled or ~300 grams peeled) • 1 cup cookie butter (~280 grams) • 2 bars dark chocolate (~200 grams) • optional: 1 tablespoon coconut oil • optional: 1 teaspoon espresso powder • optional: flaky salt to top No major changes here except for swapping the strawberries for bananas and peanut butter for cookie butter. You'll also notice the very optional addition of espresso powder (not pictured — sorry, it was a spur-of-the-moment decision!), which we'll get into in just a bit. Claudia Santos

STEP #1: Slice your bananas the same width as the strawberries (so about 1/4 inch) and lay them onto parchment or wax paper.

Claudia Santos

STEP #2: In this case, you'll definitely need to melt your cookie butter in order to make it easier to spread. Once again, I did this over a double boiler, but if you're blessed with a microwave, melt your cookie butter in 20-second bursts.

It takes a bit of time, but just trust the process! It'll eventually get melty and spreadable, and will somewhat resemble the consistency of dulce de leche. Claudia Santos

STEP #3: Spread the cookie butter over the bananas in an even layer and, once again, freeze it for about 15 minutes until it's no longer a goopy mess.

You'll probably notice that the cookie butter looks a bit bare and that's because I only used 1/2 cup at first. A tragic mistake, but you live and you learn. Claudia Santos

STEP #4: While the cookie butter firms up, melt the chocolate and coconut oil with the same method used for the strawberry version. This time we're adding a secret ingredient: espresso powder. I'm not talking about instant espresso, but very finely ground coffee. Mix this in as your chocolate melts to amp up the chocolate flavor. I bake with ground espresso often and just had some laying around, but you can 100% skip this if you don't have it.

I found a Reddit thread on how people use cookie butter and someone suggested putting it in coffee — I was very much inspired. Claudia Santos

STEP #5: Spread the chocolate over the semi-frozen cookie butter layer (remember: it'll start to harden almost instantly!), top with flakey salt, and then freeze at least one hour, but clearly overnight is your best bet.

Claudia Santos

That's it! You'll notice how much less off a mess I made by actually being patient and freezing overnight.

Claudia Santos

This was so. Damn. Good. Because cookie butter is obviously sweet as opposed to peanut butter, I think dark chocolate was the perfect pairing in this case. In hindsight, I wish I had used a fun topping like crushed Biscoff cookies or some pretzels. But there's always next time, right? (Especially since I already finished it).

Personally, I enjoy the texture of a frozen banana more than a frozen strawberry, which gets quite icy. Mostly because it wreaks havoc on my sensitive teeth. But with either recipe I'd recommend letting it sit out for a bit at room temp before you dig in (only about five minutes or else it'll start to melt).

Let me know if you try this recipe out for yourself or have any other combinations you'd recommend (so I can try more of these)! And don't forget to follow @faithsfresh on socials for more easy recipes.