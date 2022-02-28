These 3-ingredient keto recipes from TikTok will hit the spot

Looking for easy low-carb, keto-friendly recipes you can make in a hurry? Head over to TikTok for inspiration! Creative TikTokers have developed some seriously delicious keto-friendly recipes using only three ingredients. Whether you’re low on groceries or simply want a tasty snack you can make quickly, these keto-friendly recipes are sure to hit the spot. Here are five three-ingredient keto-friendly recipes from TikTok.

These keto-friendly chicken nuggets are sure to be a crowd-pleaser with kids and grown-ups alike! To make them, mix canned chicken and shredded Colby-Jack cheese in a bowl. Then season with Italian spices. Roll the mixture into small balls, place them on a baking sheet, and bake in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes. After 25 minutes, flip the chicken nuggets and cook them for 10 more minutes before eating them with your favorite dipping sauce.

If you love the creamy, buttery flavor of avocado, then these keto-friendly avocado chips are for you! In a bowl, mix avocado, shredded cheddar cheese and shredded parmesan cheese. For extra flavor, season with everything bagel seasoning. Form the avocado mixture into patties, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.

You won’t believe these perfectly chewy peanut butter cookies only have three ingredients! To make them, mix peanut butter, low-carb sweetener and an egg in a bowl. Form the dough into balls, place them on a baking sheet, and cook them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 minutes. Once baked, let the cookies cool until they firm up, and enjoy!

These three-ingredient, keto-friendly breakfast muffins make the perfect quick breakfast! To make them, whisk eight eggs in a bowl. Then mix in cooked and crumbled bacon and chopped green onions. Pour the mixture into a greased muffin tin, and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

These three-ingredient, keto-friendly pepperoni bites can be made in your air fryer in mere minutes. Start by placing pepperoni slices on a plate. Then top with cream cheese and everything bagel seasoning. Then place more pepperoni slices on top. Cook in your air fryer at 370 degrees Fahrenheit for seven minutes until the pepperonis are crispy and the cream cheese has melted.

