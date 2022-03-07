3 horses dead after lightning strike causes a barn fire in Lexington

Three horses died Sunday after a barn fire in Lexington, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of Elkchester Road Sunday afternoon for a report of a barn fire and found the barn fully engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to Major Jessica Bowman.

The fire started as a result of a lightning strike, Bowman said. Nine horses were inside the barn when it caught fire and only six were able to escape.

The barn was owned by horse trainer Wesley Ward, according to Horse Racing Nation. One of the horses who died was Strike the Tiger, who delivered Ward his first Royal Ascot victory in 2009 at Windsor Castle, according to Horse Racing Nation’s Report.

Ward was the first American trainer to saddle a winner at Royal Ascot with his victory in 2009. Ward totaled 12 total Royal Ascot victories during his career.

Ward had all of his Royal Ascot trophies stolen less than a month ago from his home in Versailles.