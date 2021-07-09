3 hair care products every redhead needs for optimal hair health

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Being a redhead can be difficult (not saying it’s more difficult than being blonde, but it’s definitely up there). The main reason maintaining red hair can be challenging is because, according to various colorists, red dye has the largest color molecules and rinses out faster than any other color.

It’s why you’ve probably seen someone with red hair “bleed” when they get their hair wet. It’s unfortunately a slight inevitability with having those fiery tresses. However, there is some hope. By incorporating good, quality hair care products into your routine, you can maintain the health and color of your hair for longer periods of time.

If you dyed your hair red, here are three hair care products you need:

A promising review: “I freaking love John Frieda products! It’s a great price [and gives] amazing results for my brassy red hair. This shampoo and the conditioner work wonderfully for me and my hair, [and it] also helps the ends not be so frizzy and fluffy.”

A promising review: “I’ve tried different shampoos for red-colored hair, and they just don’t do anything for my hair. I’ve only used [this] once instead of shampoo and conditioner, and my hair feels amazing! Super soft and clean, but the most important part is how it brought my hair color back to life!”

A promising review: “My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair 2-3 times a week, but nothing has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair.”

