This 3-Foot ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Tree Is Covered In Purple Lights And Character Ornaments

From Delish

It’s almost time to cover the inside and outside of your home in Halloween decorations, which means your tabletop will be in need of a standout piece. The Bradford Exchange is making the decision easy with Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas Tabletop Tree Collection.

The black tree is 36 inches tall and covered in 50 purple lights to create an eerie glow. There are character ornaments — including the Pumpkin King and Clown with the Tear-Away Face — and lighted sculptures. It comes with a tree skirt that you can cover in the figurines, like Sally, Oogie Boogie, and the part hearse, part hot rod. It’s complete with a tree topper of Jack Skellington on Spiral Hill. Iconic, right?

“If you are a fan of the “plain folks” of Halloween Town, now you can join the Pumpkin King, Jack Skellington, Sally, and more for a dark holiday celebration with this Nightmare Before Christmas tabletop tree collection,” the description says.

You can order the Nightmare Before Christmas tree from The Bradford Exchange for $59.99. While the film has been confirmed as a Halloween movie, we won’t tell if you keep this decoration up through the holiday season.

All we have to do now is plug in the tree, turn on the movie, grab a hot beverage to sip, and get into the Halloween spirit!

