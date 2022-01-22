3 flips for Hirano but a 4th win for James at Winter X

EDDIE PELLS
·3 min read
  FILE - Gold medalist Scotty James of Australia celebrates after winning the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Park City, Utah. James envisions the best tricks at this year's biggest halfpipe contests as the kind that only he can perform. One big question is whether the judges will agree. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett, File)
    1/4

    Winter X Mad Scientist Snowboarding

    FILE - Gold medalist Scotty James of Australia celebrates after winning the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Park City, Utah. James envisions the best tricks at this year’s biggest halfpipe contests as the kind that only he can perform. One big question is whether the judges will agree. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett, File)
  FILE - Scotty James, of Australia, rides during the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Snow Park at he Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. James has come a long way since his dad bought him a $10 snowboard from a shop that was using it as a doorstop. He's won three world championship titles, six World Cup races and six Winter X medals, including three gold. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
    2/4

    Winter X Mad Scientist Snowboarding

    FILE - Scotty James, of Australia, rides during the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Snow Park at he Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. James has come a long way since his dad bought him a $10 snowboard from a shop that was using it as a doorstop. He’s won three world championship titles, six World Cup races and six Winter X medals, including three gold. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
  France's Tess Ledeux celebrates after landing a 1620, the first in a women's big air competition, at the Winter X Games on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
    3/4

    Winter X Games

    France's Tess Ledeux celebrates after landing a 1620, the first in a women's big air competition, at the Winter X Games on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
  France's Tess Ledeux holds her gold medal after landing a 1620, the first in a women's big air competition, at the Winter X Games on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
    4/4

    Winter X Games

    France's Tess Ledeux holds her gold medal after landing a 1620, the first in a women's big air competition, at the Winter X Games on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
FILE - Gold medalist Scotty James of Australia celebrates after winning the men's snowboard halfpipe final at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Park City, Utah. James envisions the best tricks at this year’s biggest halfpipe contests as the kind that only he can perform. One big question is whether the judges will agree. (AP Photo/Alex Goodlett, File)
FILE - Scotty James, of Australia, rides during the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Snow Park at he Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. James has come a long way since his dad bought him a $10 snowboard from a shop that was using it as a doorstop. He’s won three world championship titles, six World Cup races and six Winter X medals, including three gold. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
France's Tess Ledeux celebrates after landing a 1620, the first in a women's big air competition, at the Winter X Games on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
France's Tess Ledeux holds her gold medal after landing a 1620, the first in a women's big air competition, at the Winter X Games on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Ayumu Hirano landed the triple cork. Scotty James rode away with the win.

The calculus on the halfpipe remained hazy as ever Friday night when James notched his fourth career victory at the Winter X Games even though he didn't attempt snowboarding's most-difficult trick.

The question heading into the Olympics is whether it's even worth it.

Less than five weeks after becoming the first to do it in competition, Hirano again landed a triple-flipping jump on his first trick. But, as was the case the first time, Hirano could not land the next jump. Riders usually need to land at least five to complete a run, and nobody has yet made a triple cork part of a full run in competition.

It left Hirano, the two-time Olympic silver medalist, with a silver medal in Aspen, as well. And James, who took bronze in Pyeongchang four years ago, earned another gold.

“It's hard to put words on this, honestly,” said James, who finished 11th in a star-studded contest in Switzerland last week. “I just wanted to bounce back. Ayumu is an amazing opponent ... and I knew I had to bring my best.”

So far, James' best has included the switchback double cork 1260, a daunting, near-blind trick that involves two head-over-heels flips after riding backward up the wall, then spinning toward the top of the pipe.

He executed it on his first three runs, and the judges placed him ahead of Hirano after the second run. (No scores are given at the X Games, and judges simply rank the riders based on the overall impression of their runs.) Hirano's younger brother, Kaishu, finished third.

After Hirano fell on his final run, James, who was last on the start list, simply went for straight airs on a victory lap. This was James' first contest in America this season, and he has been playing it coy about the triple cork.

The next chance to find out what, exactly, he's been working on in a secret setting in Europe will come Feb. 11 on the halfpipe in the mountains outside Beijing.

Also in the mix there, but absent from Aspen, will be three-time Olympic champion Shaun White and last year's Winter X champion, Yuto Totsuka. Totsuka crashed hard at the last Olympics but has been dominating this sport through most of the last 24 months.

NOTES: Friday's other winners included New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who pulled an upset over two-time Olympic champion Jamie Anderson in snowboard slopestyle, and Tess Ledeux in big air skiing. ... Kelly Sildaru won the women's ski halfpipe for her ninth career X Games medal. That contest was missing defending champion Eileen Gu, who will be the favorite in all three skiing disciplines — halfpipe, slopestyle and big air — in Beijing.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and