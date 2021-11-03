3 emerge as top vote-getters in contentious race for Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board

It appears even a hefty fundraising effort can’t put a Republican on the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board this year.

Newcomers George Griffin, Riza Jenkins and Mike Sharp came out strong Tuesday night, with five of 24 precincts reporting.

Other candidates trailed by a few thousand votes in early returns, including Meredith Pruitt, whose fundraising in the nonpartisan election made waves in recent weeks because of contributions from top Republican Party donors.

In any other county, that might not have been an issue at all. But in heavily Democratic Orange County, the sight of a Republican running for any office is rare.

Campaign reports filed before the election showed Pruitt far outpaced her competitors, with $18,929 in donations and $17,923 in expenses as of Oct. 25. Jenkins raised $4,872, while Griffin self-funded most of his $6,018 in donations.

Two additional candidates, Ryan Jackson and Sharp, did not file campaign reports, indicating they had raised less than $1,000.

The election also was marked to a lesser extent by concerns about where some candidates stood on race in education, and rumors that Tim Sookram had dropped out.

Orange County voters cast 6,863 ballots in early voting, according to the Board of Elections.

The unofficial results, as of 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, with 10 of 24 precincts reporting, showed:

▪ Riza Jenkins: 30.03%

▪ George Griffin: 29.84%

▪ Mike Sharp: 28.00%

▪ Meredith Pruitt: 6.01%

▪ Ryan Jackson: 3.17%

▪ Tim Sookram: 2.82%

The winners of Tuesday’s election will replace outgoing board members Lisa Kaylie, Mary Ann Wolf and Joal Broun, who did not seek re-election.