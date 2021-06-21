All 3 editions of Apple AirPods are on super sale for Prime Day — up to $59 off

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In The Know is dedicated to bringing you the best Prime Day deals across the internet. Be sure to bookmark our full guide to Prime Day 2021 coverage, and sign up for our ICYMI newsletter for exclusive deals.

During Prime Day 2021, Amazon devices, smart TVs and home appliances are surely some of shoppers' top priorities. And there's one gadget on sale that folks are on the prowl for year-round: Apple AirPods.

While there are certainly tons of cheaper earbud alternatives to AirPods, there's something about the luxe quality and performance of Apple's most popular music accessory that keeps folks coming back. For Prime Day, all three editions of Apple AirPods are on sale.

Apple is famous for keeping the prices of its products the same throughout the year. Needless to say, when the major tech company's products decrease in cost even a little, shoppers come running. While Apple itself hasn't reduced the prices of its popular wireless AirPods, Amazon, an authorized third-party seller, is doing so for Prime Day.

The flagship product from the line, the Apple AirPods with Charging Case, is currently 25% off. Its follow-up, the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, is 25% off, while the latest release, the Apple AirPods Pro, is 24% off.

All three editions are also on sale for the same amount at Walmart.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Now at Walmart

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Now at Walmart

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now on Amazon

Buy Now at Walmart

Unsure of which option to choose? If you're actively seeking the cheapest option and would just like to be a part of the AirPods phenomenon, the Apple AirPods that come with the corded charging case may be right up your alley. They are currently 25% off.

Story continues

If you're looking to ditch the cords completely, the Apple AirPods with the wireless charging case, at 25% off, is your best bet.

The newest Pro edition, currently 24% off, is for those who must have the latest and greatest in the Apple AirPods lineup. These include two listening modes — transparency mode and active noise cancellation mode — and boast a customizable fit that can be adjusted with the included assortment of silicone earbud inserts. They are also sweat and water-resistant, making them perfect for workouts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out the best Prime Day 2021 deals to watch.

More from In The Know:

Meet the man on a mission to make 10,000 new friends

Early Prime Day deal alert: Save big on home security essentials from Ring and Blink

Prime Day shopping tips, according to an actual shopping expert

The ultimate roundup for Prime Day 2021 deals

The post All 3 editions of Apple AirPods are on super sale for Prime Day — up to $59 off appeared first on In The Know.