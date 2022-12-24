3 die in Portneuf after major triplex fire

Fire departments from neighbouring municipalities helped extinguish the blaze. (Steve Jolicoeur/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 36-year-old woman died Saturday in a fire that ravaged a triplex in Saint-Basile, west of Quebec City.

Firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. to put out a fire in a building on Sainte Angélique Road.

The woman's body was found on the third floor of the building, according to Stéphane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Tremblay said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but there was a power outage in the Portneuf region.

Fire departments from the nearby municipalities of Pont-Rouge, Saint-Raymond, Saint-Marc-des-Carrières, Donnacona and Deschambault-Grondines lent a hand to Saint-Basile firefighters.



The fire had not been fully extinguished by 8 a.m. Saturday.

A couple of hours later, two more bodies were found in the same apartment as the first victim.

Tremblay said the two victims have yet to be identified.

The SQ major crimes unit has taken over the investigation of the incident.