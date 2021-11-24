3 delicious and healthy recipes for Thanksgiving sides

Thanksgiving Sides

If you’re getting sick of cooking the same old recipes around the holidays and you’re looking for some healthier recipes to elevate your Thanksgiving table this year, you’ve come to the right place.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Pecans and Dried Fruits

Credit: Adriana Urbina

Yields: 8 servings

In addition to being delicious, in-season and high in fiber, Brussels sprouts are also rich in antioxidants and many other vitamins. This makes them a must to include in your Thanksgiving menu this year! You are going to love this easy, nutritious and absolutely delicious recipe!

Ingredients

4 cups Brussels sprouts (cut into halves)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1 cup pecan halves

4 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon chili flakes

Zest of 2 lemons

Juice of 1 lime

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Place all of the ingredients into a bowl, mixing them very well. Make sure the Brussels sprouts are completely covered with the mixture of honey and spices.

3. Roast for 20 to 30 minutes, gently tossing once you’re halfway through the roasting time, until they have softened.

4. Remove from the oven and serve!

Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Puree with Walnuts

Credit: Adriana Urbina

Yields: 6 servings

Lighten up your usual side of mashed potatoes by adding in some leftover pumpkin and sweet potato! Did you know that pumpkins can help protect your skin from the sun’s UV rays? And sweet potatoes support gut health and your immune system, among many other benefits.

Ingredients

2 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

6 cloves garlic, peeled

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1/4 cup greek yogurt

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage

Directions:

1. Cook sweet potatoes and garlic in a 3 to 4-quart saucepan filled with lightly salted, boiling water.

2. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender. Drain. Return sweet potatoes to hot pan.

3. Add pumpkin, mashing until light and fluffy. Stir in greek yogurt, salt and pepper.

4. Drizzle individual servings with olive oil and sprinkle with chopped chive and sage.

Roasted Harvest Salad

Credit: Adriana Urbina

Yields: 4 servings

This sweet and savory salad is the perfect combination to balance your Thanksgiving meal, serving as a reminder that salads don’t have to be boring! In fact, with the right combination of ingredients and a tasty dressing, your salad can go from dull to delicious. In addition to being a perfect Thanksgiving side, this recipe will also be your new favorite cold-weather lunch!

Ingredients

For the salad:

6 figs, quartered

1 cup red seedless grapes

1 green apple, cored and cut into thin wedges

1/2 cup walnuts or hazelnuts

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 head radicchio, torn into bite-sized pieces

6 cups baby romaine or any other lettuce

2 cups baby arugula

For the dressing:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or any other vinegar

1 tablespoon minced shallot or red onions

2 teaspoons whole-grain mustard (Dijon is best)

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Toss all the cut fruit, hazelnuts, vinegar and olive oil together. Spread the fruit and nut mixture out evenly on a baking sheet.

3. Roast for 15 minutes, gently tossing halfway through, until the fruit has softened. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes.

4. To make the dressing, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, shallot, mustard, thyme, salt and pepper.

5. Toss the radicchio, romaine and arugula with the dressing.

6. Divide the greens among plates, top each with some of the roasted fruits and serve.

Blackberry Thyme Sparkler