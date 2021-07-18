3 Dead from Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Inside a Camper at Faster Horses Festival in Michigan

3 Dead From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Inside Camper at Faster Horses Festival in Michigan

Samantha Madar/Jackson Citizen Patriot-Mlive.com via AP

Investigators are looking into a potential carbon monoxide poisoning on Saturday at the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan.

Three men have died and two are in critical condition after being found unresponsive in their travel trailer at a campground by US-12 and Brooklyn Highway in Woodstock Township, Michigan, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

A friend of the group called 9-1-1 just before 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday after not hearing from them, according to investigators. First responders found the men, all in their early 20s, unresponsive inside the trailer and began administering CPR.

Three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to a local hospital in critical condition and are being treated for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

RELATED: Carnival-Goers Save Riders After Attraction Malfunctions at Michigan's National Cherry Festival

A generator was located near the camper where the incident occurred.

"This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator located very near the travel trailer," investigators said.

First responders also noted "the importance of keeping generators away from camping areas, tents, travel trailers, etc. as well as exhaust fumes from running vehicles" to avoid inhaling carbon monoxide.

BREAKING: Another tragedy at Faster Horses. 3 men attending the festival were found dead in their camper today, believed to be from carbon monoxide poisoning. The deaths did NOT happen on festival grounds, but at a campground 4 miles away. 2 other men are in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/3y0vl6vvdp — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) July 17, 2021

The 2021 Faster Horses Festival is the largest gathering in Michigan since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, according to the Detroit Free Press, with more than 40,000 people in attendance. Headlining this year's event are Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Jason Aldean.

Investigators are also looking into the death of a 30-year-old woman at the Faster Horses Festival, who was discovered around 7:30 a.m. that same morning. Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a subject reportedly seen with the woman, identified as Melissa Donna Havens of Croswell, Michigan, within 24 hours prior to her death.

Officials say there is no threat to those attending the music festival this weekend.