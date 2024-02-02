3 Dead Kansas City Chiefs Fans' Early Toxicology Report Shows Traces of Substances: Report

The men were found dead after going over to their friend's house to watch the Chiefs play against the Los Angeles Chargers

Facebook (2) Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington and Ricky Johnson

Questions surrounding the deaths of Kansas City Chiefs fans David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson may soon be answered.

According to FOX 4 Kansas City, the Kansas City Police Department has received the toxicology report for the three men who were found dead in the backyard of their friend Jordan Willis' home on Jan. 9. The outlet reported that the toxicology report shows that there were "several" substances in their body.

TMZ also reported that the toxicology results showed that there were substances in the men's bodies, citing sources. PEOPLE has reached out to the Kansas City Police Department and the medical examiner's office for comment.

Related: Inside the Mysterious Deaths of 3 Men Found Dead in Friend's Frozen Yard: What We Know So Far

Ricky Johnson;Facebook Photo of the men in Kansas City Chiefs gear

On Saturday, Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, told PEOPLE that "this still remains a death investigation and nothing more."

"We still have no evidence or indication of foul play, no one is in police custody," her statement added.

The men had visited Willis' home on Jan. 7 to watch the Chiefs play against the Los Angeles Chargers. A fifth friend was also at the house but left around midnight as the others watched Jeopardy! on TV.

Related: Brother Suspects 3 Friends Found Dead in Yard After Chiefs Game Had Something ‘In Their System'

Facebook (2) Clayton McGeeney, David Harrington and Ricky Johnson

McGeeney's fiancé found Harrington, McGeeney, and Johnson's bodies two days later. The police department confirmed that the bodies had been found in the backyard of the home and said that "there were no obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene."

John Picerno, Willis' attorney, told PEOPLE in a statement that Willis "is unaware of how his friends died" and is "anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report."

Story continues

Johnson's brother Jonathan Price previously told PEOPLE that he believes that "something had to have been in their system" that wasn't alcohol.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"If I were to give a hypothesis... for the three men to die in the way that they did, something had to have been in their system. Whether or not it was taken knowingly, I wouldn't answer that. But something was taken because three grown men do not freeze to death at the temperatures that were there at the time with just alcohol involved," he told PEOPLE.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.