3 dead after car crashes into plasma clinic in Pittsburgh: Officials

Three people were killed after a car crashed into a building in Pittsburgh on Saturday, the city's public safety department said.

The building -- a plasma clinic -- caught on fire, and the two-alarm blaze has since been extinguished, according to officials. The three people were found dead after the fire was extinguished.

One of those who died was the driver of the vehicle, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Maurice Matthews said. The other two victims were not identified.

Ten employees and five donors were in the plasma clinic at the time, according to Matthews. Emergency medical technicians evaluated "many" people on the scene, he said.

PHOTO: An image released by Pittburgh Public Safety shows first responders on the scene of a vehicle collision into a building on the 1300 block of Western Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pa., June 12, 2021. (PghPublicSafety/Twitter)

Several people were injured, including one in critical condition. The individual in critical condition was a patient at the facility, Matthews said.

The investigation into what caused the accident is ongoing.

Two firefighters and a medic were also treated for minor smoke inhalation, officials said.

