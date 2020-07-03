3 dead after car crashes into building on Calgary Trail

Three people are dead after a vehicle crashed into a building on Calgary Trail in south Edmonton early Friday.

Edmonton police responded to the scene at Calgary Trail and 55th Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

Officers found three dead people inside an Audi sedan that had hit the wall of a business.

In a news release, police said they are looking for the vehicle's male driver.

Calgary Trail is closed down north of 55th Avenue. Motorists are urged to find other routes.