3 Dead After Amtrak Train Collides with Dump Truck in Missouri: 'Happened Like Slow Motion'

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 22, 2022, the Amtrak logo is seen on a train at Union Station in Washington, DC. - Several cars of a long-distance train derailed on the afternoon of June 27, 2022, in the US state of Missouri, with early reports of injuries among the nearly 250 passengers, the rail company said. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

An Amtrak train carrying over 200 people derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, the company confirmed.

The accident happened around 12:40 p.m. near Mendon, Missouri, after the train collided with a truck that "was obstructing a public crossing," Amtrak said in a statement published on its website. The train had approximately eight cars.

"Local authorities are currently assisting customers," the company said. "Our Incident Response Team has been activated, and we are deploying emergency personnel to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs."

Pictures from the scene posted to Twitter by passenger Dax McDonald showed dozens of passengers helping each other climb out of the overturned train through windows.

PEOPLE has reached out to local authorities for updates. Amtrak did not reveal how many people were injured.

RELATED: High School Senior, 18, Dies After Being Struck by Mass. Train: 'She Was My Whole Life,' Says Mom

Terrible news of a train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon. We are thinking of all those affected and grateful for our first responders. Ready to assist with any federal resources that may be needed. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 27, 2022

During a press conference, Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Justin Dunn said there are at least three confirmed deaths as of Monday afternoon: two on the train and one in the truck that was hit.

In an update posted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officials added that there are "multiple injuries" and that all "injured and uninjured occupants of the train have been transported from the scene."

Passenger Robert Nightingale told CNN the train started to sway moments before it came off the track.

"It all happened like slow motion. It started to rock and, and rock, and then flicker, and then it just all of a sudden — all this dust was through my window," Nightingale told the outlet.

Story continues

RELATED: New York City Subway Rider Dies After His Clothing Gets Caught in Train Door and He's Dragged Along Tracks

"It hit something major to cause ... every car to go off," he added.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt called the news of the crash "terrible" and said that he was "ready to assist with any federal resources that may be needed."

"We are thinking of all those affected and grateful for our first responders," he said in a tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: Father, 2 Daughters and Niece Killed in 'Horrific Accident' in N.J.: 'Never Got to Say Goodbye'

Missouri Governor Mike Parson commented on the accident in a post on Twitter.

"We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon," he said. "@MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."

The accident happened just a day after another Amtrak train collided with a car in California, leaving three dead and two injured, ABC News reported.