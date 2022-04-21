3 current, former San Francisco cops charged with destroying evidence, taking gun from property room

Nathan Solis
·4 min read
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin at a press conference in 2020.
San Francisco Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin at a news conference in 2020. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

Two San Francisco police officers and a retired officer were charged this week in two criminal cases involving drugs that were flushed down a hotel toilet instead of being collected as evidence and a submachine gun that went missing from police custody.

Officer Kevin Lyons was charged with two misdemeanor counts of destroying evidence, and Officer Kevin Sien was charged with one count. Retired Officer Mark Williams was charged with three felonies: unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a silencer and embezzlement, San Francisco Dist. Atty. Chesa Boudin said Tuesday. The officers surrendered to authorities later that day.

In July, Lyons and Sien responded to a call at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis after staffers found what they thought was methamphetamine, multiple credit cards and identification cards in the luggage of a guest who was locked out of their room for nonpayment, prosecutors said.

When Lyons and Sien arrived at the hotel, they told the workers it would take too long to catalog all the evidence.

The officers then shredded the credit cards and ID cards, while Lyons flushed the suspected drugs down a hotel toilet, authorities said. They were reported to internal affairs the next day.

Lyons, a 21-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department, and Sien, a five-year veteran, were both transferred to assignments without public contact, according to the department.

“The actions of these SFPD members violate the law and regrettably fall far short of our department’s shared values,” Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. “As sworn police officers, we have no higher obligation than to earn and maintain public trust, and we are disappointed that these incidents detract from the outstanding work done by our officers and non-sworn members every day."

Sien's attorney, Christopher Shea, said "there's a lot of daylight between sloppy police work and criminal conduct."

He accused Boudin of filing a criminal charge that he said could have been rectified as an administrative matter within the Police Department.

San Francisco Police Commissioner and defense attorney John Hamasaki, who is often critical of the Police Department, said that officers tend to cut corners or don't respond to calls, and that the department resists implementing reforms and progressive policies.

"Part of my long concern with the department is that we've been going through years of reforms, we had the Department of Justice come in [2016]. I think we've made some progress as far as updating our policies, our training, but there's this old school, old guard culture that exists in SFPD," Hamasaki said.

In a statement, the San Francisco Police Officers Assn., the union that represents the department's rank and file, said Lyons and Sien are "presumed innocent until proven otherwise beyond a reasonable doubt."

"We are familiar with the alleged incidents and believe that once all of the evidence is disclosed, the facts will show that these charges were not warranted," union President Tracy McCray said in a statement.

Both men were cited and released.

In the other case, police in August were taking stock of MP5 submachine guns that were set to be destroyed when they noticed one missing. Internal affairs was notified and an investigation was launched, Scott said, and four days later, Williams contacted a lieutenant in the property control division and admitted he had the gun at his home in Napa.

Williams had retired and was working part-time with the department in August; he was fired from that position after the firearm was recovered, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued this month.

"We take the possession of illegal weapons very seriously in San Francisco and those who have weapons unlawfully will be held accountable,” Boudin said in a statement. “Keeping these dangerous firearms off the streets is critical to the security of our community. Officer Williams breached the trust and safety of our community when he removed the machine gun from SFPD’s custody.”

Williams' attorney, Anthony Brass, said the firearm that Williams took from the property room was part of a seizure and was in that room for many years.

"The weapons were also inoperable in that they lacked parts which were needed in order to make them capable of firing," Brass said in an email. "Mr. Williams was an officer trained in special weapons by his department and his curiosity about this system led him to make poor decisions."

Brass added that Williams returned the weapon as soon as it was reported missing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • McAvoy scores in OT, Bruins snap Blues' 9-game win streak

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves to help the Boston Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Jake DeBrusk and Taylor Hall also scored for Boston, which won its second straight after a season-worst three-game losing streak. Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored for St. Louis, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Swayman, who stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, thwarted Jordan Kyr

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Hobey Baker winner accepts 6-month suspension for banned substance

    Dryden McKay, college hockey's MVP this season, was handed a 6-month ban from competition after it was determined he consumed a tainted vitamin D supplement.

  • Scott Smith replaces retiring Tom Renney as Hockey Canada chief executive officer

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada executed an uncomplicated succession plan in its leadership, naming Scott Smith the next chief executive officer to replace the retiring Tom Renney. Renney and Smith have worked side-by-side since Renney's appointment to president and chief executive officer in 2014. Renney handed the role of president to Smith, who was also Hockey Canada's chief operating officer, five years ago while continuing as CEO. Smith, a 55-year-old from Bathurst, N.B., will hold the dual roles o

  • Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore join Seattle Kraken ownership group

    Grammy and Super Bowl winners, respectively, Macklemore and Lynch will lead initiatives to connect with hockey fans, music lovers and community members alike.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • DeRozan scores 41 as Bulls beat Bucks 114-110 to tie series

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a career playoff-high 41 points and the Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie their Eastern Conference first-round series. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks for just the second time in their last 19 meetings. The series now heads to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday. The question facing the defending champion Bucks is whether they’ll be clos

  • McDavid scores his 43rd goal, adds two assists, in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Dallas

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (45-26-6), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz replied for the Stars (43-29-5), who have lost three of their last four. The Oilers got off to a quick start with a goal just 3:12 into the opening frame as