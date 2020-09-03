3 Comfy Amazon Maxis That Are Perfect for Wearing Around the House, According to Reviewers

Amazon

2020 is all about embracing comfy and casual clothes, and if you’re loving this shift in style, then you’re going to feel like you’ve hit the jackpot with these affordable Amazon finds.

There are currently tons of soft, roomy, and versatile dresses hiding on Amazon that are comfy enough for lounging in, but also polished enough to wear while working from home or heading out. There are several basic styles that are perfect for layering with jackets and sweaters; they’re also easy to transition as autumnal weather arrives. And the best part — many of these women’s dresses are going for $30 and under (select colors and sizes are marked down).

Under-$30 Amazon Dresses for Fall

These shopper-loved styles have all earned hundreds of five-star reviews and near-perfect ratings. Each one has been called the perfect “house dress” or “lounge dress” by reviewers thanks to their stretchy and soft material, roomy shape, and simple look. You can even sleep or nap in them, according to owners.

“It’s as comfy as a nightgown, but throw on a blazer and necklace and you’re Zoom-ready,” one reviewer wrote about the tank maxi dress. “I love it — [it’s the] perfect quarantine and work-from-home dress.”

“I have a number of this line’s maxi dresses,” another reviewer wrote. “They are perfect for wearing while doing errands, going to dinner, or just wearing around the house. I love them.”

All three dresses, which come from the retailer’s own Amazon Essentials brand, look and feel similar to a basic t-shirt — and just like a go-to t-shirt, they’re easy to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe. Pair them with your favorite sandals for warm weather or your favorite sneakers for busy days spent running errands. Once the weather cools down, you can layer denim jackets and sweaters on top with boots, a scarf, and a wide brim hat for a cozy, fall-ready look.

Each one comes in a series of colors and patterns and is Prime- and Prime Wardrobe-eligible for members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), making it easy to get several quickly to try on at home. If the reviews are any indication, you’ll likely want to wear these pieces every day for the next few months, so grab one or two now to add to your collection of comfy clothes.

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress, from $18; amazon.com

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Tank Maxi Dress, from $17.85; amazon.com

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Tank Waisted Maxi Dress, from $16.82; amazon.com

