After 3 Columbia pedestrians died, neighbors pushed for a crosswalk. Has it helped?

Residents and community leaders campaigned for a special crosswalk to be installed at a dangerous Millwood Avenue intersection in 2019. Since it was installed, residents say it has made the neighborhood safer, but they still have concerns.

The crosswalk, near the intersection with House Street, was installed after several pedestrians were struck by cars while crossing the Columbia street, according to previous reporting from The State. Authorities in 2019 said three pedestrians were killed on Millwood Avenue over four years.

One pedestrian was killed in January 2019 after being hit by a car at the location, according to the state Department of Public Safety. The fatal collision happened several months before the new crosswalk opened in July of that year.

At least one pedestrian has been injured in a collision since the crosswalk opened, in 2021, according to DPS data. No fatalities have been reported since the crosswalk was installed.

The crosswalk is classified as a “high-intensity activated crosswalk beacon” by the Department of Transportation. It includes flashing lights to stop cars when pedestrians press a button to cross.

These crosswalks have been proven to reduce total crashes by 29% and pedestrian crashes by 69%, Rob Perry, DOT state traffic engineering director, said in a video released by the DOT when the crosswalk was dedicated.

Cars pass through a crosswalk on Millwood Avenue installed in 2019.

While data shows a decrease in car-pedestrian collisions since the crosswalk went in, the DOT has no way of measuring how many pedestrians are using it to cross the street, Kelly Moore, the DOT’s director of public engagement, said.

State Rep. Seth Rose, D-Richland, said he has gotten mixed responses about how often the crosswalk is used. Rose was heavily involved in securing funding for the crosswalk to be installed while he represented the neighborhood on Richland County Council.

“Some say ‘Hey, no one’s using the crosswalk,’” he said. “To which I say, ‘If someone dies, we can all sleep at night knowing they had an option to use it.’ But I’ve also had people stop me and say ‘people are using the crosswalk’ and they joke about having to stop in traffic for it.”

Several residents said the reception in the neighborhood has been largely positive, calling it safe and a good addition to the community.

“The crosswalk enhancements have made a positive impact from my observations,” Josh Shelton, president of the Historic Melrose Neighborhood Association, said. “The majority of the time I see neighbors using the crosswalk to cross Millwood safely.”

One resident, David Johnson, said “about half and half” of people use the crosswalk to cross the road, versus crossing illegally near it. He said he would like to see tickets given to those who cross without using the crosswalk.

“There could be some kind of sign telling people to use (the crosswalk), that would help it a whole lot,” he said.

The crossing is frequently used by residents in the area to visit a convenience store and laundromat directly next to it on Millwood, resident Rick Roberson said.

Though residents said people have been using the crosswalk, some had concerns that cars don’t always stop for pedestrians. Drivers are required to stop at the crosswalk when the overhead lights are solid red and may proceed with caution when the lights are flashing red, according to the posted signage.

“It is (used by pedestrians), but getting the cars to stop is a different story,” Roberson said. “People get in a hurry and a lot of times people don’t even stop.”

Shelton also said drivers go too fast on Millwood and ignore the posted signage at the crosswalk.

Roberson suggested a camera be put up at the crosswalk to ticket drivers who don’t stop. Traffic tickets written from cameras — excluding toll violations — are illegal in South Carolina.

Shelton said he would like to see measures taken to slow traffic on Millwood.

“(I) hope that those traveling (Millwood) will respect those who live along the avenue and have a need to cross the road,” he said.