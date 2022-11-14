3 college football players killed in shooting

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Three football players were killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia. President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. And what is Jeff Bezos going to do with all that money?

👋 Hello! Laura Davis here. It's Monday! There's a whole bunch of news, so let's get to it.

But first, a bit of breaking news: Comedian Jay Leno has suffered "serious burns from a gasoline fire," he said in a statement Monday, leading him to cancel at least one show. Get well soon, Jay! 

3 football players killed, suspect arrested after University of Virginia shooting rampage

Three University of Virginia football players were killed and two others were injured in a shooting rampage on a charter bus that had returned from a field trip, authorities said. Killed were D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, all of whom played football for the school, university President Jim Ryan said. The shooting suspect is a former UVA football player who has now been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. A universitywide shelter-in-place order that lasted about 12 hours ended with the suspect's arrest Monday morning about 75 miles southeast of the Charlottesville campus, officials said. Here's everything we know.

A Charlottesville Police vehicle is parked on Culbreath Road during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
A Charlottesville Police vehicle is parked on Culbreath Road during an active shooter situation on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
A bus idles behind police tape during an active shooter situation at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
A bus idles behind police tape during an active shooter situation at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Biden presses China's Xi to find 'ways to work together'

On the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the leaders of the world's two largest economies met Monday. After a three-hour meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Joe Biden said the midterm elections sent a strong message around the globe "that the United States is ready to play." Biden also sought to reassure skeptics that the U.S. and China can work together, and said he is confident China is not preparing to attack Taiwan. In a discussion about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Biden said Xi agreed the "threat or the use of nuclear weapons is totally unacceptable." And they'll chat more in the future: Both world leaders agreed regular talks were key. Here's everything we know from the meeting.

In this photo taken on February 17, 2012 when Joe Biden was vice president, he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping display shirts with a message given to them by students at the International Studies Learning School in Southgate, outside Los Angeles. The two leaders met again Monday amid the G-20 summit in Indonesia.
In this photo taken on February 17, 2012 when Joe Biden was vice president, he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping display shirts with a message given to them by students at the International Studies Learning School in Southgate, outside Los Angeles. The two leaders met again Monday amid the G-20 summit in Indonesia.

What everyone's talking about

More teens are getting weight loss surgery. But is enough being done?

Weight loss surgery can be recommended for kids and teens diagnosed with severe obesity plus a major health problem. But is it being used enough? A new study found the rate of weight loss surgery among teenagers has doubled in recent years – but some experts argue the procedure is still severely underused in the United States. Experts caution that obesity is complex and surgery is not right for everyone, but as research shows obesity rates are increasing among teens, treatment may require medical interventions. Here's what to know.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune

When you're literally one of the richest people on Earth, what in the world do you do with all that money? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he's going to give it away. While his pledge was light on specifics, Bezos told CNN that over his lifetime, he will devote most of his fortune to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of social and political divisions. As of Monday, the tycoon's net worth stood at $123.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is seen on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game on Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan blocked again: A federal appeals court blocked President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, further crushing the hopes of more than 26 million Americans who have applied for the relief, discouraging millions more who were eligible, and potentially killing the program. Keep reading.

Congress returns to Capitol Hill, but the election isn't done yet: Amid the uncertainty over control of the next Congress, legislators returned to Washington on Monday to start the lame-duck session. Over the weekend, Democrats cemented a majority in the Senate for the next two years, but the House remains in flux. Our live coverage.

Real quick

❄️ Brrrr... The first snowflakes of the season are forecast to fall across a large swath of the country over the next few days. Some 20 states could see snow from the storm thanks to an unusually cold air mass. Can confirm: It is COLD here in Denver. Here's the whole frigid forecast

Longest beard chain world record broken in Wyoming bar

These folks took No Shave November to a whole new level. There appears to be a new world record for the longest beard chain. Yes, that's a thing. Participants with beards that could rival Rip Van Winkle gathered at a bar in Casper, Wyoming, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together. When the hairy chain was complete, it measured a whopping 150 feet long, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. By the way, that's almost as tall as the Statue of Liberty, which is 151 feet from the base to the torch. The measurement, taken Friday, beat out the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.

Men wait for the chain of their beards to be measured as part of their attempt at breaking the world's longest beard chain in the Guinness Book of World Records, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at The Gaslight Social in Casper, Wyo.
Men wait for the chain of their beards to be measured as part of their attempt at breaking the world's longest beard chain in the Guinness Book of World Records, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at The Gaslight Social in Casper, Wyo.

A break from the news

