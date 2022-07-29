3 new CMS schools will change where students are assigned. See how changes affect you.

Back to (which) school?

Since 2019, enrollment at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has dipped 4.5%, but district officials are still building to relieve overcrowding in certain areas.

Three new elementary schools planned for the 2022-23 school year should help. The CMS board already has held forums to hear from community members seeking input to establish new boundaries, but more is wanted.

What goes into boundary changes?

Each student is assigned a home school based on their residential address, according to the district. CMS must periodically update school boundaries to accommodate growth and new school construction.

When CMS considers school boundary changes, the district hosts workshops with parents and community resident to gather feedback on proposed options, says Claire Schuch, the director of planning services.

“The process length varies and depends on the amount of time we need to collect sufficient data and community input,” Schuch said. “For the three schools opening in fall 2023, we started in February. For the new high school opening in south Charlotte in fall 2024, we started this spring and the board will make a decision early 2023.

Where are the three relief projects?

Each of the three relief elementary schools will have 45 classrooms.

▪ The first will be located at 11000 Beau Riley Road. The new site is within the Elon Park Elemetnary school boundary and will provide relief to Elon Park, Hawk Ridge and Ballantyne elementary schools.

▪ The second is located at 7515 The Plaza on the Northridge Middle School campus. It will provide relief to Hidden Valley, J.W. Grier, Newell and Reedy Creek elementary schools.

▪ The third is located at 5932 Farm Pond Lane within the Albemarle Road Elementary school boundary. It will provide relief to Windsor Park, Winterfield, Idlewild and Albemarle Road elementary schools.

All three projects require boundary-shifting scenarios parents have been asked to consider. In all scenarios, parents from multiple school attendance zones could see their children assigned to new schools.

The new schools are part of the $922 million bond referendum voters approved in 2017.

What’s next?

The Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the recommended boundary changes Aug. 9. Board members are expected to vote Aug. 23.

Can I still give feedback?

Yes. Parents and community members can view previous community engagement sessions and fill out a survey until July 31. They can also view a short video on the new elementary schools. Go to cms.k12.nc.us/cmsdepartments/StudentPlacement/PlanningServices for more information.