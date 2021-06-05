3 Civilians Die in Turkish Drone Attack on Iraq Refugee Camp

Three civilians were killed Saturday in a Turkish drone attack on a refugee camp in northern Iraq in an area Turkish President recently threatened to “clean up”, a Kurdish lawmaker said.

“Three civilians were killed and two wounded,” Rashad Galali, a Kurdish MP from Makhmur, told AFP, adding that the strike targeted “a kindergarten near a school” in the camp that houses Kurdish refugees from Turkey.

